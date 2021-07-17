BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a leader in the use of crystallography and structure-based drug design for the development of novel therapeutics to treat cancer, cardiovascular diseases, autoimmune diseases, and viral infections. The company is advancing multiple internal programs toward potential commercialization including Fodosine in oncology, BCX-4208 in transplantation and autoimmune diseases and peramivir in seasonal and life threatening influenza. BioCryst has a worldwide partnership with Roche for the development and commercialization BCX-4208, and is collaborating with Mundipharma for the development and commercialization of Fodosine in markets across Europe, Asia, Australia and certain neighboring countries. “

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.72.

NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $15.61 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.46. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 2.62. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $17.74.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $19.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.80 million. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5,272.40% and a negative net margin of 653.70%. On average, research analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider William P. Sheridan sold 71,759 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,076,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Alane P. Barnes sold 102,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.04, for a total value of $1,237,471.20. Insiders have sold a total of 211,539 shares of company stock valued at $2,888,822 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCRX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,770,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 614.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,170,590 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,075,000 after buying an additional 1,866,955 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,539,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,740,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,504,355 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,469,000 after buying an additional 931,841 shares in the last quarter. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

