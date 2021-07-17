Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Barings BDC, Inc. is an externally managed business development company which primarily makes debt investments in middle market companies. The company is primarily managed by Barings, LLC, a premier global asset manager. Barings BDC Inc., formerly known as TRIANGLE CAPITAL CORPORATION, is based in Charlotte, United States. “

BBDC has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an outperform rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Barings BDC in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Barings BDC from an underperform rating to a buy rating and set a $11.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Barings BDC has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $11.45.

NYSE:BBDC opened at $10.53 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Barings BDC has a 52 week low of $7.36 and a 52 week high of $10.87. The company has a market cap of $505.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Barings BDC had a net margin of 172.63% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $30.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.84 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barings BDC will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.60%. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

In other Barings BDC news, VP Thomas Mcdonnell acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,590.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,240. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 0.7% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 450,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 2,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 6.9% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 68,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barings BDC by 979.5% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE: BBDC) is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Barings BDC seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans to private U.S. middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

