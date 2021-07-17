Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brenntag (OTCMKTS:BNTGY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $22.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Brenntag AG engages in the production and distribution of chemicals. It operates through the North America, Latin America, EMEA and Asia Pacific segments. Brenntag AG is headquartered in Mülheim an der Ruhr, Germany. “

Get Brenntag alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BNTGY. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Baader Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a buy rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Brenntag in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Brenntag from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $22.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNTGY opened at $19.50 on Tuesday. Brenntag has a fifty-two week low of $11.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.72. The stock has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 1.43.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 11th. This is an increase from Brenntag’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. Brenntag’s payout ratio is 30.43%.

Brenntag Company Profile

Brenntag SE purchases and supplies various industrial and specialty chemicals, and ingredients in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides value-added services, such as just-in-time delivery, product mixing, blending, repackaging, inventory management, and drum return handling, as well as technical and laboratory services for specialty chemicals.

Further Reading: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Brenntag (BNTGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Brenntag Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brenntag and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.