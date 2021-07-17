FY2022 Earnings Estimate for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $2.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 47.92%. The business had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on FR. Wolfe Research began coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

Shares of FR stock opened at $54.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.05. First Industrial Realty Trust has a one year low of $37.88 and a one year high of $54.82. The company has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total transaction of $531,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,556,078.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $747,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,424 shares in the company, valued at $4,803,843.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FR. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 135.5% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 96.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

