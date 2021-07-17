GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €28.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 19.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.60 ($31.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Baader Bank set a €36.00 ($42.35) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Nord/LB set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €34.98 ($41.15).

Shares of ETR G1A opened at €34.58 ($40.68) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.72. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €34.92. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a fifty-two week high of €37.34 ($43.93).

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

