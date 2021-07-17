Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) PT Raised to C$42.00 at Tudor Pickering & Holt

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt from C$37.00 to C$42.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 27.66% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OVV. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Ovintiv to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays upgraded Ovintiv from an “underperform” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a report on Friday, April 30th. CSFB boosted their price target on Ovintiv from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$36.88.

TSE OVV opened at C$32.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.67. Ovintiv has a 1-year low of C$9.07 and a 1-year high of C$40.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.51.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.25 by C$0.14. The business had revenue of C$2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.98 billion.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

