Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Andritz (OTCMKTS:ADRZY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ADRZY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Andritz in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Andritz from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Andritz in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Andritz has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

ADRZY stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.38. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95 and a beta of 0.66. Andritz has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $12.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies plants, systems, equipment, and services for the production of various types of pulp, paper, cardboard, and tissue; boilers for power production; flue gas cleaning plants; plants for the production of nonwovens and panelboard; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

