UBS Group Reaffirms Sell Rating for Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY)‘s stock had its “sell” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on SDVKY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, SEB Equity Research lowered shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

SDVKY opened at $25.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.54. Sandvik AB has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $29.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sandvik AB (publ) stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) by 256.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,970,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,137,609 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Sandvik AB (publ) worth $81,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Sandvik AB (publ) operates as an engineering company in the areas of mining and rock excavation, metal cutting, and materials technology worldwide. It offers metal-cutting tools and tooling systems, including boring, drilling, milling, reaming, and turning tools. The company also provides mining and construction equipment and tools, such as crushers and screens, underground drill rigs and bolters, surface drill rigs, underground loaders and trucks, mechanical cutting equipment, rock tools and drills, and parts and services.

