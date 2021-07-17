Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY) Shares Gap Up to $9.85

Reinvent Technology Partners Y (NASDAQ:RTPY)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $9.85, but opened at $10.05. Reinvent Technology Partners Y shares last traded at $9.98, with a volume of 168,925 shares trading hands.

Reinvent Technology Partners Y Company Profile (NASDAQ:RTPY)

Reinvent Technology Partners Y, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

