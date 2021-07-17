AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $1,588.56

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1,588.56 and last traded at $1,588.56, with a volume of 52 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1,579.97.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $1,700.00 to $1,636.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,640.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,565.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stephens upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on AutoZone from $1,415.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,542.21.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,468.81. The firm has a market cap of $34.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.96.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $26.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $18.62 by $7.86. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 163.72% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $14.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 87.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 4,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,501.14, for a total transaction of $6,743,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,511.74, for a total value of $21,973,140.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,629,684.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,944 shares of company stock worth $52,299,958. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in AutoZone by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,412,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,801,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in AutoZone by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AutoZone during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

About AutoZone (NYSE:AZO)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

