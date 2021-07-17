Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) Shares Gap Up to $0.63

Zomedica Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.65. Zomedica shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 32,975 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $593.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15.

Get Zomedica alerts:

Zomedica (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

In related news, Director Johnny D. Powers sold 125,000 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $116,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,278,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Cohen sold 3,193,750 shares of Zomedica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total transaction of $2,586,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,620,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,006,944 shares of company stock valued at $3,267,173 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZOM. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Zomedica by 68.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 147,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 59,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zomedica in the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Zomedica Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ZOM)

Zomedica Corp., a veterinary health company, focuses on the unmet needs of clinical veterinarians by developing products for companion animals. The company engages in the development and commercialization of TRUFORMA, a diagnostic biosensor platform for the detection of thyroid disorders in dogs and cats, and adrenal disorders in dogs.

Featured Story: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Zomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.