Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,810,000 shares, an increase of 157.8% from the June 15th total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ARES shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get Ares Management alerts:

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Antoinette Cook Bush purchased 5,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.79 per share, for a total transaction of $300,181.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,700 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,488 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 322,419 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,170,000 after purchasing an additional 16,154 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 48,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Management by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,036 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ARES stock opened at $62.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $38.13 and a fifty-two week high of $65.65. The company has a market capitalization of $16.29 billion, a PE ratio of 44.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.05). Ares Management had a net margin of 10.03% and a return on equity of 15.46%. The firm had revenue of $411.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Ares Management will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.08%.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Article: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.