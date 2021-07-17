Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) versus Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head to Head Comparison

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Workhorse Group and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Workhorse Group -3,032.13% -127.42% -58.18% Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Workhorse Group and Nikola, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Workhorse Group 1 5 2 0 2.13 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Workhorse Group presently has a consensus price target of $19.58, indicating a potential upside of 75.32%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 58.49%. Given Workhorse Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Workhorse Group is more favorable than Nikola.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Workhorse Group and Nikola’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Workhorse Group $1.39 million 990.51 $69.78 million ($0.63) -17.73 Nikola $90,000.00 61,312.16 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -11.73

Workhorse Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Workhorse Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Workhorse Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nikola has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.5% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.8% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% of Workhorse Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Nikola beats Workhorse Group on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc., a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency. It offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc. and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc. in April 2015. Workhorse Group Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio.

About Nikola

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

