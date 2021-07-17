Alpha FX Group (LON:AFX) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,740.00

Alpha FX Group plc (LON:AFX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and last traded at GBX 1,679 ($21.94), with a volume of 329 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,700 ($22.21).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price target on Alpha FX Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.25) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th.

Get Alpha FX Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,539.69. The firm has a market cap of £681.83 million and a P/E ratio of 54.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.26.

In other Alpha FX Group news, insider Vijay Thakrar purchased 1,248 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,595 ($20.84) per share, for a total transaction of £19,905.60 ($26,006.79).

Alpha FX Group Company Profile (LON:AFX)

Alpha FX Group plc provides foreign exchange risk management and alternative banking solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers forward currency contracts, option contracts, foreign exchange spot transactions, and payments collections and currency accounts services. It serves corporates and institutions that are exposed to currency market volatility.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha FX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha FX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.