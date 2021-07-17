Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) Short Interest Update

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, an increase of 165.7% from the June 15th total of 3,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 7,115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 123,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KEQU opened at $13.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $36.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.58. Kewaunee Scientific has a one year low of $8.08 and a one year high of $14.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.75.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th.

About Kewaunee Scientific

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture products. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

