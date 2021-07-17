$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce $15.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $17.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

Get The Lion Electric alerts:

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.