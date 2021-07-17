$15.30 Million in Sales Expected for The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to announce $15.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Lion Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $13.90 million and the highest is $17.00 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Lion Electric will report full year sales of $101.23 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $74.10 million to $124.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $371.23 million, with estimates ranging from $225.00 million to $506.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The Lion Electric.

The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $6.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 million.

LEV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Vertical Research downgraded shares of The Lion Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. National Bankshares set a $20.00 target price on shares of The Lion Electric and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Friday, May 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of The Lion Electric in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.67.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $190,000. Exos Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Lion Electric by 2,241.4% during the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 11,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 11,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Lion Electric during the 1st quarter worth $230,000. 4.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LEV opened at $15.16 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.40. The Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $35.25.

The Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company manufactures all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. It primarily offers buses and trucks. The company is based in Saint-JÃ©rÃ´me, Canada.

Recommended Story: Understanding Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Lion Electric (LEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for The Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV)

Receive News & Ratings for The Lion Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lion Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.