Comparing Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) and Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Victory Capital and Perella Weinberg Partners, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Victory Capital 1 0 4 0 2.60 Perella Weinberg Partners 0 0 2 0 3.00

Victory Capital currently has a consensus price target of $33.80, suggesting a potential upside of 3.74%. Given Victory Capital’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Victory Capital is more favorable than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Victory Capital and Perella Weinberg Partners’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Victory Capital $775.35 million 2.85 $212.52 million $3.71 8.78 Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A -$5.11 million N/A N/A

Victory Capital has higher revenue and earnings than Perella Weinberg Partners.

Profitability

This table compares Victory Capital and Perella Weinberg Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Victory Capital 28.14% 40.14% 15.79% Perella Weinberg Partners N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

16.4% of Victory Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Perella Weinberg Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of Victory Capital shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Victory Capital beats Perella Weinberg Partners on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset management company worldwide. It offers investment management, fund administration, fund compliance, fund transfer agent, and fund distribution services. The company provides specialized investment strategies to institutions, intermediaries, retirement platforms, and individual investors. As of December 31, 2020, its franchises and solutions platform managed a set of 117 investment strategies for a range of institutional and retail clients, and direct investors. Victory Capital has strategic alliance with Xavier University of Louisiana. Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas.

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense. It serves corporations, institutions, governments, sovereign wealth funds, and private equity investors. The company is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

