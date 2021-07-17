Seaport Res Ptn Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Houlihan Lokey in a report issued on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.17.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The company’s revenue was up 65.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share.

HLI has been the subject of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.17.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $80.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.16. Houlihan Lokey has a 12 month low of $53.09 and a 12 month high of $83.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. This is an increase from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $724,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,525,755. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Houlihan Lokey in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 1,766.7% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

