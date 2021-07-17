Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Subaru Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJHY)

Subaru Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJHY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Subaru in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Nakanishi now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.17. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Subaru’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Subaru from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Shares of FUJHY stock opened at $9.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.32 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.27. Subaru has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.85.

About Subaru

Subaru Corporation manufactures and sells automobiles and aerospace products. It operates through three segments: Automotive Business Unit, Aerospace Company, and Other Businesses. The company manufactures, sells, and repairs passenger cars and their components; airplanes, aerospace-related machinery, and components; industrial product parts and agricultural transmissions; forging parts of automobile and industrial machinery; and engines, sheet metal repair parts, and remanufactured transmissions.

