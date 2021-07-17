Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.44. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s FY2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

HR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Healthcare Realty Trust from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Healthcare Realty Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.88.

HR stock opened at $31.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.57 and a beta of 0.59. Healthcare Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $26.77 and a twelve month high of $34.01.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.25). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 4.73%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,010.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 57,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 52,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.31% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.33%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

