K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €12.70 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €12.70 ($14.94) price target on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SDF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.20 ($9.65) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Nord/LB set a €10.00 ($11.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. DZ Bank restated a neutral rating on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €10.03 ($11.80).

Shares of ETR SDF opened at €12.14 ($14.28) on Wednesday. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a fifty-two week high of €13.35 ($15.71). The company’s 50-day moving average is €11.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion and a PE ratio of -1.54.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

