Research Analysts Set Expectations for Horace Mann Educators Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HMN)

Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Horace Mann Educators in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.96. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Horace Mann Educators’ Q3 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.27 million. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Shares of HMN opened at $38.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.63. Horace Mann Educators has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.47%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,397,000. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its position in Horace Mann Educators by 127.9% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 422,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,252,000 after purchasing an additional 237,100 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,784,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,489,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Horace Mann Educators in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,338,000.

Horace Mann Educators Company Profile

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

