MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) Given a €240.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a €240.00 ($282.35) target price on MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) in a research note published on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Warburg Research set a €160.00 ($188.24) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays set a €218.00 ($256.47) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of ETR MTX opened at €205.20 ($241.41) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.94 billion and a PE ratio of 142.21. MTU Aero Engines has a 52 week low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a 52 week high of €224.90 ($264.59). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €210.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

