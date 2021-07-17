Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) Given a €110.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Rheinmetall (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 37.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on RHM. Bank of America set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on Rheinmetall in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €126.00 ($148.24) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €133.00 ($156.47) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) target price on Rheinmetall and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rheinmetall currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €114.18 ($134.33).

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

Shares of ETR RHM opened at €80.16 ($94.31) on Thursday. Rheinmetall has a fifty-two week low of €61.08 ($71.86) and a fifty-two week high of €93.80 ($110.35). The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion and a PE ratio of 383.73.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as emissions reduction, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hard parts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.