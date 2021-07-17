Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) PT Set at €550.00 by Berenberg Bank

Hypoport (ETR:HYQ) received a €550.00 ($647.06) price target from research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 25.34% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Warburg Research set a €535.00 ($629.41) target price on shares of Hypoport and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th.

Shares of ETR HYQ opened at €438.80 ($516.24) on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €442.24. Hypoport has a 52-week low of €384.50 ($452.35) and a 52-week high of €618.00 ($727.06). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.25.

Hypoport SE operates as a technology-based financial service provider in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Credit Platform, Private Clients, Real Estate Platform, and Insurance Platform. It offers EUROPACE marketplace for independent distributors to process their financing transactions with the product suppliers they represent.

