Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CLPBY. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Coloplast A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:CLPBY opened at $17.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.18. Coloplast A/S has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $17.80.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

