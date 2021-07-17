Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $28.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 10.63% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Afya Limited is a medical education group primarily in Brazil. Afya Limited is based in NEW YORK. “

AFYA has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Afya from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. UBS Group raised Afya from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.04.

Shares of NASDAQ:AFYA opened at $25.31 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.87. Afya has a 1 year low of $18.48 and a 1 year high of $29.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Afya (NASDAQ:AFYA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.40). Afya had a net margin of 22.99% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The business had revenue of $72.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.96 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Afya will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Afya by 61.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Afya in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Afya during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Afya during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Afya by 76.3% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,094 shares during the period. 29.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Afya Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a medical education group in Brazil. The company provides educational products and services, including medical schools, medical residency preparatory courses, graduate courses, and other programs to lifelong medical learners enrolled across its distribution network, as well as to third-party medical schools.

