Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Given “Overweight” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Investec upgraded shares of Aviva to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Aviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Monday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Get Aviva alerts:

Aviva stock opened at $10.77 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.25. Aviva has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.06.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, France, Italy, Poland, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

Featured Story: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Receive News & Ratings for Aviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.