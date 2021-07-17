Contrasting Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) & Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG)

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) and Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Selective Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Selective Insurance Group 0 4 1 0 2.20 Trean Insurance Group 0 1 3 0 2.75

Selective Insurance Group currently has a consensus price target of $76.25, suggesting a potential downside of 2.94%. Trean Insurance Group has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 33.70%. Given Trean Insurance Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Trean Insurance Group is more favorable than Selective Insurance Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Selective Insurance Group $2.92 billion 1.61 $246.35 million $4.15 18.93 Trean Insurance Group $202.11 million 3.66 $90.77 million $0.74 19.54

Selective Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Trean Insurance Group. Selective Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Trean Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.1% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.8% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.0% of Selective Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 10.5% of Trean Insurance Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Selective Insurance Group and Trean Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Selective Insurance Group 11.12% 12.46% 3.18% Trean Insurance Group 40.69% 9.80% 2.60%

Summary

Trean Insurance Group beats Selective Insurance Group on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property, or earnings; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities, as well as flood insurance products. It also invests in fixed income investments and commercial mortgage loans, equity securities, and alternative investment portfolio. The company provides its insurance products and services to businesses, non-profit organizations, local government agencies, and individuals through independent retail agents and wholesale general agents. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Branchville, New Jersey.

About Trean Insurance Group

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services. The company offers its products through programs and managing general agents. Trean Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is based in Wayzata, Minnesota.

