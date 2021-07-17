FY2021 Earnings Estimate for PepsiCo, Inc. Issued By Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:PEP)

PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) – Research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for PepsiCo in a report issued on Tuesday, July 13th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Chappell now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.23 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $6.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for PepsiCo’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.59 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $19.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.95 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 59.56% and a net margin of 11.01%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, July 9th. UBS Group raised PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Truist raised their target price on PepsiCo from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PepsiCo from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.75.

PEP stock opened at $155.82 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The firm has a market cap of $215.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $147.96. PepsiCo has a 1 year low of $128.32 and a 1 year high of $156.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.075 dividend. This represents a $4.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.90%.

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total value of $2,908,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newton One Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 483.4% in the second quarter. Newton One Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 52.5% in the second quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after buying an additional 9,538 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 26.7% in the second quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 32,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 8.3% in the second quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 1.4% in the second quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.14% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.