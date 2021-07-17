Spin Master (TSE:TOY) PT Raised to C$55.00

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 19.36% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TOY. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$32.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$37.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Spin Master from C$47.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Spin Master from C$49.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spin Master from C$45.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$48.64.

TOY opened at C$46.08 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$43.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09. Spin Master has a 12-month low of C$22.75 and a 12-month high of C$48.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.14) by C$0.24. The business had revenue of C$400.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$331.99 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Spin Master will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

