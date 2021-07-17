Critical Contrast: AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY)

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) and Atlantia (OTCMKTS:ATASY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares AMS and Atlantia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AMS -0.96% 8.38% 3.39% Atlantia N/A N/A N/A

0.1% of Atlantia shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AMS and Atlantia’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AMS $4.17 billion 1.20 -$15.00 million N/A N/A Atlantia $10.34 billion 1.39 -$1.34 billion ($0.82) -10.62

AMS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Atlantia.

Risk & Volatility

AMS has a beta of 1.65, meaning that its share price is 65% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Atlantia has a beta of 1.27, meaning that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AMS and Atlantia, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AMS 2 4 3 0 2.11 Atlantia 0 2 0 0 2.00

Summary

AMS beats Atlantia on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AMS

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets. The company also provides light detection and ranging, a sensing technology for remote object detection and ranging using a light source and receiver. The company was formerly known as austriamicrosystems AG and changed its name to ams AG in May 2012. ams AG was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in PremstÃ¤tten, Austria.

About Atlantia

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 13,000 kilometers of toll motorways. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators. It also operates and expands Rome's Fiumicino and Ciampino airports; and operates the airports of Nice, Cannes-Mandelieu, and Saint-Tropez. In addition, the company engages in the design, project management, controlling, and maintenance of road and airport infrastructures; and operation of toll payment systems, as well as provides assistance and toll management services. Further, it operates free-flow tolling systems, traffic and transport management systems, and electronic payment systems. Additionally, the company offers insurance brokerage, as well as engineering services. Atlantia SpA was incorporated in 1950 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

