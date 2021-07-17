$617.60 Million in Sales Expected for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) will announce $617.60 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Primerica’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $610.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $624.98 million. Primerica reported sales of $521.81 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Primerica will report full year sales of $2.54 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.55 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.53 billion to $2.76 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Primerica.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $636.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.81 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 17.66%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. upped their price target on Primerica from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Truist upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Primerica from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Primerica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.86.

NYSE PRI opened at $145.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $155.29. Primerica has a 52 week low of $107.63 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.38%.

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total transaction of $482,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,552,780.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 4,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.46, for a total value of $638,593.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 26,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,147,215.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,655 shares of company stock valued at $3,658,622 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,584,000. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC now owns 1,888,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,171,000 after purchasing an additional 218,581 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Primerica by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,010,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $592,841,000 after purchasing an additional 166,973 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 526,811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,873,000 after purchasing an additional 114,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,503,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,947,000 after purchasing an additional 100,932 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Primerica (PRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.