Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.50% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Pampa Energía S.A. is the largest fully integrated electricity company in Argentina. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Argentina. “

Shares of Pampa Energía stock opened at $15.72 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $875.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.74. Pampa Energía has a fifty-two week low of $9.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.95.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pampa Energía will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,022 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Pampa Energía by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $182,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the fourth quarter valued at $189,000. Finally, Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in Pampa Energía during the first quarter valued at $326,000. 14.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

