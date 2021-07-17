Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) PT Raised to $115.00

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $104.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Rapid7 from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Rapid7 from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Rapid7 from $102.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.30.

Shares of Rapid7 stock opened at $101.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.87 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.75. Rapid7 has a fifty-two week low of $53.33 and a fifty-two week high of $104.91.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $117.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.36 million. Rapid7 had a negative return on equity of 177.30% and a negative net margin of 24.34%. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Rapid7 news, Director Michael J. Berry sold 3,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $297,817.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,113.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 4,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $386,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,389 shares in the company, valued at $30,548,065. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,256 shares of company stock worth $6,968,691 over the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RPD. FMR LLC increased its position in Rapid7 by 195.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,619,000 after purchasing an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Rapid7 by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 62,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $394,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rapid7 in the 4th quarter worth about $5,500,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Rapid7 by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 67,602 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,095,000 after purchasing an additional 23,642 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rapid7 Company Profile

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

