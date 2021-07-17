PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.63 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.30. PMV Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $26.38 and a one year high of $63.22.

PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Winston Kung sold 4,500 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $151,875.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $205,875. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Leila Alland sold 4,000 shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.30, for a total value of $129,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 216,635 shares of company stock worth $7,406,543. 21.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 198,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,526,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Logos Global Management LP increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the first quarter. Logos Global Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $249,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth approximately $605,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 63.0% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PMV Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule, tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. The company's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects a p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores p53 function.

