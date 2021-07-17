CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.93 Billion

Equities analysts expect CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) to post sales of $2.93 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for CSX’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.79 billion and the highest is $3.00 billion. CSX posted sales of $2.26 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that CSX will report full-year sales of $11.70 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.42 billion to $12.17 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $12.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.67 billion to $13.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover CSX.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. CSX had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.33 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSX. upgraded CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Raymond James increased their target price on CSX from $33.33 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CSX from $37.67 to $38.33 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $20.67 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.65.

In other news, Director Paul C. Hilal sold 1,411,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.93, for a total value of $142,483,385.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,431.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Moffett sold 5,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $593,130.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,049,486 shares of company stock valued at $206,927,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,601,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CSX during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,508,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 14,952 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,823,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $368,642,000 after acquiring an additional 255,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of CSX by 42.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. 73.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX opened at $31.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.16. CSX has a 52 week low of $22.69 and a 52 week high of $34.96.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. CSX’s payout ratio is 30.33%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

