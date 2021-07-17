Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on LBRT. Bank of America upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.80.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $11.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.48. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 52-week low of $5.47 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.37 and a beta of 3.13.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $552.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.64 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 14.49% and a negative return on equity of 13.54%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $121,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,804,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,113,594.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP R Sean Elliott sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $78,000.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 12,641,096 shares of company stock valued at $192,054,634. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,616,000 after buying an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,566,000 after buying an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 190,888 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in the first quarter valued at about $374,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.