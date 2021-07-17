KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $40.88

Shares of KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.88 and traded as low as $40.88. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $41.11, with a volume of 7,681 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. HSBC raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.59 billion, a PE ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 0.49.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter. KONE Oyj had a return on equity of 35.64% and a net margin of 9.76%.

KONE Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

