Lekoil (LON:LEK) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Lekoil Limited (LON:LEK) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1.50 ($0.02). Lekoil shares last traded at GBX 1.18 ($0.02), with a volume of 6,060,334 shares traded.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.16, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.30 million and a PE ratio of -0.62.

About Lekoil (LON:LEK)

Lekoil Limited explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in Nigeria. The company owns 40% interest in the Otakikpo marginal field located in the south-eastern part of the Niger Delta; 45% participating interest in the OPL 276 located in the eastern Niger Delta basin; 62% participating interest in the OPL 325; and 17.14% participating interest in the OPL 310 block situated in the Upper Cretaceous fairway that runs along the West African Transform Margin.

