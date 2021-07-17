Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,500 shares, a growth of 179.2% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000.

JGH opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.97.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.65%.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-yield bonds, non-U.S.

