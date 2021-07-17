Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 175.5% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.43.
Treasury Wine Estates Company Profile
