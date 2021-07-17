Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) Short Interest Up 175.5% in June

Treasury Wine Estates Limited (OTCMKTS:TSRYY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 28,100 shares, an increase of 175.5% from the June 15th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS TSRYY opened at $8.79 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.83. Treasury Wine Estates has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $9.43.

Treasury Wine Estates Limited operates as a wine company primarily in Australia, New Zealand, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It engages in the viticulture and winemaking; and marketing, sale, and distribution of wine. The company's wine portfolio includes luxury, masstige, and commercial wine brands, such as Penfolds, Beringer, Lindeman's, Wolf Blass, 19 Crimes, Chateau St Jean, Beaulieu Vineyard, Stags' Leap, and Sterling Vineyards.

