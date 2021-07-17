Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.68 Million

Analysts forecast that Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CRON) will post sales of $18.68 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cronos Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $21.10 million. Cronos Group reported sales of $9.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 89.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cronos Group will report full-year sales of $84.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $63.00 million to $96.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $157.41 million, with estimates ranging from $119.87 million to $215.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cronos Group.

Cronos Group (NASDAQ:CRON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $14.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.19 million. Cronos Group had a negative net margin of 610.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.39%. Cronos Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

CRON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cronos Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut Cronos Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Raymond James set a $11.00 price objective on Cronos Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Cronos Group in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Cronos Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 518,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,597,000 after buying an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Cronos Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in Cronos Group by 16.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cronos Group by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

CRON stock opened at $7.18 on Friday. Cronos Group has a 1-year low of $4.91 and a 1-year high of $15.83. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.20.

Cronos Group Inc operates as a cannabinoid company. It manufactures, markets, and distributes hemp-derived supplements and cosmetic products through e-commerce, retail, and hospitality partner channels under the Lord Jones and Happy Dance brands in the United States. The company is also involved in the cultivation, manufacture, and marketing of cannabis and cannabis-derived products for the medical and adult-use markets.

