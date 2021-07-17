FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Ubiquiti Inc. Issued By BWS Financial (NYSE:UI)

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) – Stock analysts at BWS Financial reduced their FY2021 earnings estimates for Ubiquiti in a research note issued on Monday, July 12th. BWS Financial analyst H. Khorsand now forecasts that the company will earn $9.67 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.79.

Get Ubiquiti alerts:

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.01). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 277.26% and a net margin of 31.97%. The company had revenue of $467.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Ubiquiti from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $295.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.25.

NYSE UI opened at $294.55 on Thursday. Ubiquiti has a 12 month low of $150.75 and a 12 month high of $401.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $301.54.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UI. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 991.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 128,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,323,000 after purchasing an additional 116,700 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth about $26,354,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 101.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,926,000 after purchasing an additional 28,569 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 433,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,226,000 after purchasing an additional 27,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the first quarter worth about $8,068,000. 6.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is 27.07%.

About Ubiquiti

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

Read More: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Ubiquiti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ubiquiti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.