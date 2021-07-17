Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) Short Interest Update

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TIG) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 522,300 shares, an increase of 170.5% from the June 15th total of 193,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days. Currently, 3.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trean Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trean Insurance Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.25.

NASDAQ TIG opened at $14.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $739.61 million and a PE ratio of 19.54. Trean Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $9.90 and a 52-week high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $47.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.52 million. Trean Insurance Group had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 9.80%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Trean Insurance Group news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.79, for a total value of $111,765.86. Also, Director Altaris Partners, Llc sold 4,250,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $56,531,623.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,224,703.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,868,870 shares of company stock valued at $64,842,015. 10.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $23,064,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 4th quarter worth about $12,778,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Trean Insurance Group by 315.0% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 895,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after purchasing an additional 679,888 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $3,837,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trean Insurance Group in the 1st quarter worth about $2,194,000. Institutional investors own 25.82% of the company’s stock.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

