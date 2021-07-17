FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Merck & Co., Inc. Issued By Cantor Fitzgerald (NYSE:MRK)

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note issued on Wednesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst L. Chen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $5.48 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.48. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s FY2022 earnings at $6.15 EPS.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 54.15% and a net margin of 14.64%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

MRK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 7th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

Shares of MRK opened at $78.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $197.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.05. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.77%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MRK. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $432,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1,175.3% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 4,654 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,331,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,940,000 after buying an additional 281,900 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

