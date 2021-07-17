Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $4.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.42). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 15.23%.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $113.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Truist boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $102.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd.Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $117.15 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $67.01 and a 1 year high of $125.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.07 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 93.81%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 325.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

