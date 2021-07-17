Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Raised by Piper Sandler

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Siefers now expects that the financial services provider will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Wells Fargo & Company’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WFC. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.70.

NYSE:WFC opened at $44.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $45.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.35.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter worth $1,122,406,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after purchasing an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 87.6% in the fourth quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 12,244,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717,300 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 28.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,651,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $728,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,164,750 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,798,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,737,000 after acquiring an additional 3,614,138 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

