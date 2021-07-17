Barclays Boosts American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $174.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) had its target price increased by Barclays from $170.00 to $174.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 3.38% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.00.

NYSE:AWK opened at $168.31 on Thursday. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $131.01 and a 12 month high of $172.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.30.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73. American Water Works had a net margin of 18.79% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $888.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $923.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that American Water Works will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Melanie M. Kennedy sold 661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $102,157.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AWK. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $266,219,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Water Works by 6.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,674,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,349,922,000 after buying an additional 911,406 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in American Water Works by 1,914.7% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 329,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,419,000 after buying an additional 313,280 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $30,909,000. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Water Works during the first quarter worth $29,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

