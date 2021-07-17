9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. is a rare, orphan and unmet needs focused GI company. It’s advancing NM-002, a proprietary long-acting GLP-1 agonist into Phase 2 trial for Short Bowel Syndrome, a rare, orphan disease, as well as larazotide, a Phase 3 tight junction regulator being evaluated for patient-reported symptom. 9 Meters Biopharma Inc., formerly known as Innovate Bioph, is based in Raleigh, United States. “

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Acquisition reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Brookline Capital Management reissued a “buy” rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, March 25th. began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. 9 Meters Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.28.

Shares of NMTR opened at $1.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.24. The company has a market cap of $271.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of -0.10. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52-week low of $0.45 and a 52-week high of $2.26.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03). On average, equities analysts forecast that 9 Meters Biopharma will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other 9 Meters Biopharma news, major shareholder Israel Gp Ltd. Orbimed sold 15,989,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $19,347,749.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 358.2% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 154,900 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 212,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 91,414 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $552,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 1,015.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,035,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763,066 shares in the last quarter. 30.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on patients with rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease, as well as for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is developing Larazotide, an 8-amino acid peptide, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of celiac disease; and NM-002, a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat SBS.

